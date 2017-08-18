£1.2m library, leisure and wellbeing investment proposed for Barton

North Lincolnshire Council is revealing exciting plans for Barton, proposing to invest £1.2m in improving the library, local link, and health and wellbeing services. A consultation will ensure local residents have their say on the plans.

Extending Baysgarth Leisure Centre will create a one-stop shop for the people of Barton, providing advice information and support for all aspects of wellbeing, including access to library services.

Services will be more accessible and in one location for residents. Services currently located across a number of buildings will be located together, including those at Providence House and Barton Community Wellbeing Hub at Tofts Road.

New transport provision and additional parking will support access to the Baysgarth site.

Providence House will be retained for community use with a focus on family health.