£100,000 plan to make Scunthorpe and Ashby bloom

A brand new horticultural venture between local businesses and volunteers is to be set up by North Lincolnshire Council by spring 2018.

Scunthorpe and Ashby in Bloom will give the area a colourful lift and provide floral displays that attract visitors, impress residents and show Scunthorpe and Ashby as the county destination.

The scheme is the idea of leader, Rob Waltham, who has already tasked key officers with the job of coming up with a firm proposal for the scheme. He has also pledged that the council will invest thousands of pounds to get the scheme up and running.

The leader is keen to see all the main arteries in and out of Scunthorpe lined with attractive flower and shrub displays, helping make the area look more attractive. In addition, the Town centres of Scunthorpe and Ashby will also be high on the priority list for investment too.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“This is something I’m really excited about. Throughout many towns and villages in North Lincolnshire we are starting to see an increased investment in floral displays driven by volunteers who work hard to support pride in their communities. Now we will have a similar scheme for Scunthorpe and Ashby.

“The intention is for the council to start the ball rolling and financially contribute to the investment in some new planters, with local businesses and volunteers taking responsibility for the planting and maintenance of them just like in other areas of North Lincolnshire.

“Once we get a proposal outline, which I have asked for by September, we will then be looking to engage with local businesses for commercial sponsorship and start recruiting interested groups and volunteers.

“I’ll be establishing a Scunthorpe and Ashby in Bloom group, which I will chair. It will also include representatives from the business and voluntary sector who I am keen to get on board and develop their ideas to help make this work.

“Scunthorpe is our county town and it is a very prominent part of the North Lincolnshire economy. There is lots happening, not least with the recent announcement of £60m investment in the town centre that will create more than 200 jobs, 1,500 student places and bring £1.5m into the local economy. We are also keen to grow existing business and continue to secure further inward investment, delivering on our promise to secure better jobs for our residents to access.

“In addition, Ashby is being redeveloped with the transformation of Ashby Market to a new more central location and has a vibrant array of shops and cafes. The council has already received lots of interest from traders keen to set up stall at the new location. The scheme when established will enable Scunthorpe and Ashby to enter national awards.

“Other areas of North Lincolnshire will not be forgotten either, we have a strong track record of investing in all of our communities and I am keen to see similar proposals emerging from rural areas too.”