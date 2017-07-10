£100m designer-outlet plans for Grantham

Up to 1,500 jobs could be created if plans for a £100m Grantham Designer Outlet Village get the green light from South Kesteven District Council.

The scheme by landowner Buckminster would bring 130 shops and attract 3.5 million visitors a year to the planned 36-acre site adjacent to the Grantham Southern Relief Road and the A1.

Teaming up with Buckminster to help bring the development to fruition is Rioja Developments. Rioja has built an enviable worldwide reputation for initiating and managing high quality commercial developments and has extensive experience in the marketplace working in partnership with some of the world’s leading blue chip companies on similar projects as well as food stores, non-food retail, town centre retail, mixed use and regeneration schemes.

Commenting on the Grantham project Giles Membrey, Managing Director of Rioja Developments, stresses: “Designer outlet villages are often regarded as tourist attractions. The scheme would therefore be designed to complement, and not compete, with the existing town centre, bringing people who wouldn’t otherwise be coming to the area.”

If the plans are approved by South Kesteven District Council, construction would be planned to start in 2018 – 2019, with the first phase to open around Spring 2020.