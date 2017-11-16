Pudsey finishes his 147 walk in North Lincolnshire

Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre and Country Park in Barton is all set to welcome BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s breakfast show presenters Scott Dalton and Corazon Garcia tomorrow ( Friday 17th November) at the end of their 147 mile charity walk.

The presenters are walking the Viking Way in just seven days to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

On Friday 17th November in North Lincolnshire they will start the last leg of the walk (14.8 miles):

7.30am start at Barnetby Railway Station

12pm in South Ferriby

1pm at Far Ings Nature Reserve

2pm finish at Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre and Country Park, Barton

The BBC Radio Lincolnshire team will be outside Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre broadcasting live from 12pm until 3pm. Go along and show your support, and welcome Scott and Corazon to Barton.

You can also join in the walk from the start or along the route.

So far £3,500 has been raised. If you would like to donate, you can do this on the BBC Radio Lincolnshire website.

Children will be able to join in a range of Pudsey themed activities in the Visitor Centre including colouring in sheets and flag making.

Schools from across the area will be attending to welcome Pudsey, Scott and Corazon to Waters’ Edge.

Scott Dalton says, “It’s going to be very demanding, but we’ve got to do it as we’re raising money for Children in Need.

“Although it’s daunting, we can’t wait to start – it will be great to meet people along the route and I’m sure the Yellowbelly spirit will help us through.”

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said:

“We are delighted to welcome BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s breakfast show presenters to Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre and Country Park. This will be the final stop on their 147 mile walk along the Viking Way. This is a brilliant challenge and is all in the name of an amazing charity.

“I would encourage people in Barton and North Lincolnshire to go and show their support and welcome the walkers to Waters’ Edge. You could even join them on the walk in North Lincolnshire.

“We are putting on a range of activities for children in the Visitor Centre, including making Children in Need flags.”

Hundreds of thousands of people visit Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre and Country Park each year. Last year (2016) around 160,000 people visited the popular tourist attraction. The number of visitors for this year so far has already exceeded 160,000, which is a great increase.