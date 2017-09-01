£140million bid for Nisa stores by Co-op

The Co-op is in talks to buy convenience store chain Nisa in a deal said to be worth £140 m.

The Co-op has now replaced Sainsbury’s, which had also been reportedly mulling a bid, as the front-runner for Nisa.

Nisa’s chairman Peter Hartley said it had held “positive” talks with the Co-op in recent weeks about a sale.

He added that Nisa and the convenience sector “continue to evolve at pace”, while also leaving the door open to other bids.

“Key elements of the discussion remain ongoing and while these are not yet resolved the conversations with the Co-op to date have been pragmatic and constructive.

“As a result, and in line with the board of Nisa’s duty to act in the best interest of all Nisa members, your board has granted the Co-op a period of exclusive due diligence,” concluded Hartley.

The news comes after Sainsbury’s pulled back on its decision to buy Nisa this month asking for additional time.

If a deal is struck, it is thought that Nisa members will still run the shops, but the Co-op would take over the buying and distributing of groceries.