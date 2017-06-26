15 year sentence for Faldingworth sex offender

A Lincolnshire sex offender has received a 15 year sentence, by Judge Pini at Lincoln Crown Court.

Matthew Derek Clarke, aged 33, from Faldingworth, pleaded guilty to a string of sexual offences against a girl aged under 13.

Detective Sergeant Gail Hurley, of Lincoln Public Protection Unit, paid tribute to her staff for their investigation into the case.

She said: “The sentencing today means that a dangerous and predatory sex offender will be imprisoned for a significant time. It’s a message to any perpetrator that we will do all we can to bring cases to court and put an end to such vile and depraved offending. I would like to pay tribute to the victim whose bravery throughout this process has been invaluable.”