£150,000 worth of stolen equipment recovered in Scunthorpe

Police have successfully recovered a number of high value items believed to be worth over £150,000 from premises in Scunthorpe.

A number of road rollers, generators and other vehicles were found at a yard on Wybeck Road as part of an investigation into stolen goods.

It’s believed a number of the vehicles and equipment come from other areas outside of the Humberside Force area, such as West and South Yorkshire, and Leicestershire.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who may have any information can call 101 quoting log number 305 of 02/10/17.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Miller said: “We are liaising with other agencies in relation to offences linked to trading standards.

“There are still ongoing enquiries to identify and ascertain the full extent of involvement of the handling of stolen goods.”