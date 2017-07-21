1940s comes to Newark Air Museum

On Newark Air Museum’s site in eastern Nottinghamshire; close to the border with Lincolnshire preparations are well in hand for the 1940s Weekend event, which takes place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th August. This two day event has been organised to commemorate various aspects of the 1940s at what is part of the former RAF Winthorpe airfield site.

In the Dig For Victory Garden near the Anderson Shelter the gooseberries have been picked and in true ‘Jambusters’ fashion the gooseberry jam has been made. This jam will join other stockpiled rations ready for a feast of 1940s catering delights.

All around the museum’s extensive site, which will be developing a distinctive 1940s feel, the final display positions of around 20 visiting displays / groups are being set out; both under cover and outside. These displays include: vintage vehicles (cars, lorries and busses; local history groups; variety of themed wartime trade stalls; and will feature regular performances during the weekend by Fiona Harrison, “A Voice in a Million”.

The museum wants to encourage as many visitors as possible to enter into the ‘1940s spirit’ and to attend in period costume. Such participants will be admitted for free if they register in advance and at a discounted admission rate if they just turn up on the day.

Visitors will also be able to experience our famous Anderson Shelter & Dig for Victory Garden; and also sample some examples of wartime food delights, such as bread & dripping, spam, corned beef and jam sandwiches. A 1940s style sweet shop in the Dambusters Hut will enable visiting children to ‘enjoy’ a taste of sweet rationing.

On both event days the museum has been granted flypasts by aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is based just over the county border at RAF Coningsby.