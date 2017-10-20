£1m investment to welcome US visitors to Lincoln

Lincoln has secured a £1 million investment from the Discover England Fund in a bid to lure more US visitors to the region.

The cathedral city is among twelve others that have been granted funding as part of wider efforts to boost US tourism to regional England.

The money will be spent on bringing history to life by telling stories via enhanced augmented reality and will feature itineraries that link the cities by rail, making it easy to plan and book a multi-destination trip.

Delivered through the historic cities app, it will act as a central point for local information that highlights places to eat and stay alongside trips, tours and travel options.

“Heritage is a huge draw for US visitors to England,” said Lydia Rusling, Head of Visit Lincoln.

“This is a major investment which uses cutting-edge technology to attract international visitors to Lincoln and other leading historic cities.”

This is the first time that England’s Historic Cities have collaborated in this way.

The Collection is one of a number of successful projects to receive funding from the UK Government’s £40 million Discover England Fund.