£2.5m relocation for Lincoln Precision Engineering

Lincoln Precision Engineering (LPE) is investing £2.5 million in a move to a new purpose-built facility at Discovery Park.

The laser-cutting business will be moving from its current base of Lindum Business Park to its new HQ early next year.

More than half of the funding will be spent on the new premises itself, with the remaining £1 million set aside for new laser and folding equipment.

The Lindum Group has sold LPE land at the seven acre park and has designed the company’s bespoke premises, ahead of starting work on site this week.

Commercial agent for Discovery Park Banks Long & Co said the land holds great promise for further jobs for the local economy.

LPE Managing Director Trevor Wherrell said: “During our time at the Lindum Business Park, we have grown into a company with a turnover of nearly £2.5 million.

“Our plans for further growth and the opportunities offered by the diverse sectors we deal with, has encouraged us to invest in our own premises.”