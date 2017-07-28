£200k grant for Spalding Sustainable Urban Extension

A major development for Spalding is a step closer after South Holland District Council formally accepted £224,000 of Government funding.

The decision to accept the grant for the Northern Spalding Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) was agreed by members at full council on July 26. Members also agreed to support the project with £100,000 from the council’s growth budget.

The funding will be used to support the development of technical and detailed design work for the Northern Phase of the Spalding Western Relief Road; infrastructure which is designed to support Spalding’s housing growth over the next 20 years and beyond.

The successful bid was a culmination of joint working between SHDC, Lincolnshire County Council and private industry involved in housing development proposed along the northern edge of Spalding.

Cllr Nick Worth, Portfolio Holder for Growth and Commercialisation said: “This is very positive news for Spalding and the district so I am delighted we were successful in our bid. Although the project is in the very early stages I am excited by such huge potential of this development.”

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “This is an important step towards a relief road for Spalding, providing a new route around the west side of the town. This is particularly needed as we expect there to be an increase in rail freight passing through the town in the coming years, meaning that the barriers are down for longer at level crossings.

“This new road will help reduce the delays stemming from this and cut congestion in the town centre, improving journey times for motorists. It will also help drive economic growth in the area. We’ll continue to work closely with our partners to take this project forward.”

Residents will get chance to have their say through a planned public consultation in spring 2018. It is anticipated this consultation will make a significant contribution to the overall design and plans for the SUE.