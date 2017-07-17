2017 Heckington show promises to be best yet

Thousands of people will descend on Heckington near Sleaford for the 150th Heckington Show to enjoy a variety of fun activities, food and agriculture over the two-days.

Known as ‘the largest village show in England’, the show, at the Hall Grounds, Heckington, near Sleaford, will take place on Saturday, July 29th and Sunday, July 30th .

A one-day ticket will cost Adults £9 and 5-17 year olds £3 while children under 4 years of age are entitled to free admission. Alternatively two-day weekend tickets are available which cost Adults £15 and 5-17 year olds £5

A firework display is included in two-day weekend tickets and day tickets if attended on the Saturday.

The events over the two days consist of:

Saturday 29th July 2017

Children’s Cycling & Running Races

J C Balls Digger Dance Display

Red Devils Parachute Display Team

Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Displays

A 10 Mile Road Race

Youth Athletics track races

Cycling Events including: National Events – 8k & 800m Plus 400m Handicap, Tony Skinner Mile, Devil Take the Hindmost & Go Ride Club Championships

On Sunday 30th July there will be:

Big Pete Monster Trucks!

Show Jumping: Senior Foxhunters – Single Phase, The National 1.30m Open Championship and The Area Trial

Vintage Tractor Drive

Grand Parade of Livestock