£20m Grimsby leisure development goes to public consultation

Plans for a proposed new £20 million-plus leisure development in Grimsby will be unveiled at a public consultation at Freshney Place Shopping Centre this week.

People from across the region are being given the chance to have a first look at the provisional plans for the proposed new development, which will see a brand new nine-screen cinema and restaurant complex being built as an extension to the shopping centre in the town’s Riverhead.

Maurice Fitzgerald, Development Director, said: “We have worked for a couple of years in formulating ideas in partnership with the Council, and the public consultation is our opportunity to obtain the views of local people before finalising the designs to be submitted in a formal planning application.”

The proposed scheme is an extension to the existing shopping centre, and will be known as Freshney Place Riverhead.

“The exciting development will house a brand-new cinema, as well as seven new restaurant units which will be home to a host of leading national operators new to Grimsby,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“The project will provide both a boost to the evening economy and a quality offer. Both the Centre owners and proposed tenants have undertaken extensive market research to ensure the proposals meet demand to ensure a successful scheme.”

The consultation will be held in the unit at the corner of Baxtergate and Clayton Walk malls, opposite Next, from 10.30am to 4pm Friday, 7 April, and from 9.30am to 3pm on Saturday, 8 April.

“We will be displaying plans and designs explaining the proposals and background to the development,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“Representatives from Freshney Place will be on hand to explain and answer any questions. We will be inviting visitors to leave their comments and feedback for consideration as part of the final design for the planning application.”

The development is expected to generate at least 100 construction jobs at any one time, as well as up to 250 long-term jobs, together with initial and long-term investment in the local economy.

With the final plans for the project expected to be submitted by May, Mr Fitzgerald said this consultation was very much the first stage of a lengthy process.

He added: “We are inviting people that cannot attend the event at Freshney Place to visit the website to view the plans, and to contact us via e-mail or by post. As a key member of this community we understand the importance of collaboration and the value of local opinion.”

Cllr Peter Wheatley, portfolio holder for regeneration, skills and housing at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “This development is a very important step forward in the regeneration of Grimsby town centre and North East Lincolnshire, and we’re pleased to see the developers taking the next steps. If approved through the planning process, Grimsby town centre will be transformed by the redevelopment of Riverhead.

“It’s a truly exciting time for the borough and this has been brought about through our close working relationship with town centre businesses to develop projects that act as catalysts to attract more investment and create more jobs,” he said.

“Private sector confidence in the borough is growing all the time and as a result North East Lincolnshire is becoming a better place to live, work and invest.”