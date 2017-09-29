£20m ‘Iconinc’ luxury student accommodation for Lincoln

The Parklane Group is set to expand its luxury student accommodation brand, IconInc, into Lincoln with a £20 million development set to open in 2019.

With 138 luxury apartments, the Lincoln IconInc development will commence construction early in 2018 and be situated in the very heart of the City Centre, just a short walk from Lincoln University and Central Station.

IconInc specialises in creating high-end, luxury student living with facilities and infrastructure that aim to improve university life.

The brand’s first development, The Edge in Leeds, set a benchmark for quality student accommodation when it opened in 2015 and has led to two further luxury developments in Liverpool and Leeds.

Students at the new development will enjoy a whole range of facilities including a steam room, sauna, home cinema, gym, a fully equipped pantry with grab-and-go breakfast and a 24-hour concierge, as well as an array of communal areas where students can socialise, dine and study together.

Naveen Ahmed, Managing Director of the Parklane Group, said: “We are pleased to be bringing the IconInc brand to Lincoln, building on the success of our existing developments in Liverpool and Leeds, and setting a new standard in luxury student living in Lincolnshire.

“IconInc aims to reinvent student living and strives to improve student lifestyle by offering residents unrivalled facilities, the latest in technology, luxury design and furnishings, all conveniently located to make the most of their University city.

“Putting the experience and the welfare of tenants at the heart of what we do is key to IconInc’s success and we strive to provide a level of luxury living that exceeds the expectations of our tenants.”

The site is currently home to a former school building, St Martins Parish Hall and Stokes Warehouse.

The development scheme proposes to retain the three buildings present on site, securing their future in the landscape whilst renovating them to allow them to be usable enjoyable spaces.

The Parklane Group, based in Leeds, has been building its business portfolio for over 35 years.

It is the largest private landlord in the Leeds rental market with professional and student property businesses, including Parklane Properties, RentInc, IconInc, Broadley Group, plus leisure brands Leeds Golf Centre and Roomzzz Aparthotels.