23 year old burglar sentenced to 3 years

A 23-year-old woman who assaulted a police officer trying to arrest her for several other offences has been sentenced to 3 years, at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard how Jasmin Johnson, of George Street, Mablethorpe, was also sentenced for two offences of burglary, and three fraud charges in which she used bank cards stolen in the burglaries.

Johnson, unemployed, was handed a sentence of two years for burglary, one year for fraud and a one-year concurrent sentence for ABH to an officer, by Judge John Pini QC yesterday (26 July).

Officer-in-case Detective Constable Richard Gray, CID Lincoln, said: “These offences had a significant impact on the victims, with some of them inside their property when the burglaries took place.

Due to the variety and seriousness of the crimes, I hope that the severity of the sentence stops future offenders from committing these offences.”

The court heard how Johnson burgled a property in Lincoln on May 24, taking a variety of items including a phone, laptop and money.

Johnson then burgled again on June 20, before finally being apprehended by PC Braithwaite on the same day.

As PC Braithwaite went to arrest the 23-year-old, she was assaulted by Johnson, who was then charged with ABH.

PC Braithwaite, Community Beat Manager for Abbey Ward, said: “These offences were very serious crimes and I am happy that this was reflected in the length of the sentence given. I hope now that this particular person will reflect during her time in prison and come out a different individual when she finishes her sentence.

Her crimes affected many people; hopefully they can now feel much more at ease knowing that she has been prevented from committing any more crimes for a long time.”