World distance champion Chris Hopkinson will be making a 24 hour cycling world record attempt in Scunthorpe velodrome at Quibell Park, on Friday 29th September 2017, where he will attempt to beat the 24 hour Outdoor Track World Record – as well as 10 other world records!

Chris will begin his world record attempt on Friday 29th September at 7pm and it will end at either 7pm on Saturday 30 September or after 500 miles – whichever comes last.

The other 10 world records that Chris will attempt to break are:

100 kilometres – 3 hours and 53 seconds

100 miles – 4 hours, 36 minutes and 25 seconds

200 kilometres – six hours, 11 minutes and 7 seconds

120.77 miles – 6 hours

200 miles – 9 hours, 30 minutes and 22 seconds

300 kilometres – 9 hours, 24 minutes and 53 seconds

300 miles – 15 hours, 37 minutes and 53 seconds

248.285 miles – 12 hours

500 kilometres – 16 hours, 13 minutes and 8 seconds

500 miles – no record

The eleven challenges are all Ultra Marathon Cycling Association (UMCA) Outdoor Track World Records in the 50 to 59 age group.

Chris has been a world distance champion nine times, has completed the Race Across America (RAAM) on four occasions and currently holds 12 world records.

Chris ‘Hoppo’ Hopkinson, is really looking forward to taking on the challenge of 11 world records at Quibell Park, he said:

“I would like to thank North Lincolnshire Council for letting me use such a great facility. Quibell Park is a really good track. They have been so helpful in getting me set up ready for my challenge.”

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“We are happy to welcome Chris Hopkinson to Quibell Park to carry out his 11 cycling world record attempts. This is an amazing challenge and I wish him all the best.

“It is great to have another high profile cycling event taking place in North Lincolnshire. The Tour of Britain race was hugely success and has ignited a passion for cycling among residents. So I am sure Chris will have a lot of support from people in North Lincolnshire.

“If you want to show your support, go along to Quibell Park and cheer Chris on.”