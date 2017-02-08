$250,000 US Scholarship for Lincolnshire sixth-form student

Jack Beckitt-Marshall, 17, from Lincoln, who is completing his A Levels at The Priory Academy LSST, has won a place and a $250,000 financial aid package to study at Bowdoin College after participating in the Sutton Trust’s US Programme run in partnership with the US-UK Fulbright Commission.

Last summer, Jack was one of 150 students selected for a summer school in the US at either Yale University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Jack, who was at MIT, competed with over 1,600 applicants to win a place on the programme and spent a week living on campus and visiting several other US universities.

The students benefited from residential activities and received an intensive programme of support, delivered by the US-UK Fulbright Commission over several months before and after their US visit, which covered admission tests, college choices and the application process.

The aim of the Sutton Trust’s US Programme is to encourage academically talented, low and middle income British students to consider studying at American universities. The 2016 – 2017 programme cohort comes from across the UK and 76% of the students admitted early will be the first in their family to go to university. Of the 42 accepted students, 60% of participants are from households that earn less than £25,000 a year.

Jack, from Lincoln, said: “I would have never thought a year ago, when I was applying, that I would have gained acceptance to such a brilliant institution, and be able to spend four years in the US.

This has honestly been the best decision I’ve ever made, and I would encourage anyone who is interested and meets the criteria to apply. I would like to thank the Sutton Trust and the Fulbright Commission for offering me this opportunity, as it is literally a dream come true!”