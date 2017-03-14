27 year old sex offender jailed for breaches court orders

A 27 year old sex offender who had difficulty in accepting he was the subject of court orders, designed to control his behaviour, has been jailed for two years at Lincoln Crown Court. Despite already being on the sex offenders’ register, Peter Stainton, of Louth, assumed a false identity and used social media sites to befriend single mothers.

As the court had previously banned him from visiting any house where a child was present and the conditions of being on the sex offenders’ register clearly state an offender cannot use an alias without previously informing police the man was arrested.

Mr Howes, prosecuting, explained that Stainton’s activities came to light when a young mother he had contacted became uneasy about him and made searches on the internet. When she uncovered the deception and realised he might be a sex offender, she immediately alerted authorities.

Stainton admitted four charges of breaching a sexual offences prevention order on dates in August 2016, December 2016 and January this year. The charges related to his visits to addresses in Lincoln, Louth and Ulceby. He also admitted two charges of failing to comply with the sex offender’s notification requirement over using an alias. His defence team explained Stainton had difficulty in accepting he was the subject of the court order but had sought to avoid contact with children.

Stainton was jailed for two years.