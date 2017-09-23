44-year-old jailed after encouraging children to send indecent images online

A 44-year-old man has been jailed for 5-and-a-half-years, after lying about his age online to encourage young girls to talk to him and send him indecent images.

Michael Roseberry, of Gors Road, Towyn, North Wales -formerly of Sutton Bridge- pleaded guilty to nine offences, including encouraging or inciting a child to engage in pornography and one offence of encouraging or inciting a child to engage in sex.

He also admitted possessing a small amount of low category indecent images and extreme images.

DC Nigel Smith, of the Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said: “The offences Roseberry carried out were truly awful, he targeted young girls between 13 and 15 while himself pretending to be 17 or 18 years old on social media sites. He asked for them to send naked images to him, and when he was in possession of the images Roseberry would tell the girls he would distribute the first ones to family members if they didn’t send more and do as he asked.

Although Rosebery pleaded guilty he has never shown any remorse for his actions.

“I am pleased with the sentence given to him by the judge today and hope that seeing him brought to justice offers some solace to his victims and will help them to move forward. This investigation took two-and-a-half years to reach its conclusion and I am grateful to colleagues in Lincolnshire Police who without their help we may not have traced the victims.

I also hope it shows others that the police never stop working to bring to justice those who have acted unlawfully. If you have been a victim of a crime similar to this it is never too late to report it. If you are an offender who has carried out similar horrendous crimes then be assured that the police will catch up with you and ensure that you are held accountable.”

Roseberry also was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and registered as a sex offender for life.