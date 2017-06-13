£58m contract lets Lincoln College run engineering college in Saudi Arabia

Lincoln College Group (LCG) has secured a £58 million contract to run a higher education applied engineering college in Saudi Arabia.

The new three-year deal will enable additional development of the Group’s employer-focused education and training in Saudi Arabia and at its UK campuses in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

LCG secured the contract to run the Applied Engineering College, formerly known as the Technical Trainers College (TTC), after bidding against several international college and university groups.

The Group is currently running the TTC, which has educated around 1,400 mechanical and communications technology teachers in Riyadh, at Bachelors degree level, for the last year.

This complements the Group’s existing female college at Qatief which has 2,000 students.

This new three-year deal will enable LCG to build on its success in Riyadh, overseeing a re-brand of the College and achieving even greater alignment to the needs of employers in the region.

LCG CEO and Midlands Engine Export Champion Gary Headland said this was a significant milestone in the 130-year history of Lincoln College and the wider Group.

He said: “In the words of the Department of Industry and Trade, businesses that trade internationally are on average 34 per cent more productive, 75% more innovative, undertake three-times as much research and development and are in general terms more resilient than businesses that do not trade.

“Winning this bid, which represents a huge amount of work from our team, reaffirms the importance of our mission. In Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Saudi and China, we are listening to employers and building training programmes to meet their needs.”