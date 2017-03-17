£6 million investment into southeast Lincolnshire road network

Improvement works will include resurfacing near Spalding, Market Deeping and Bourne, as well as a new roundabout being built to replace the current A17/A151 Peppermint Junction in Holbeach.

As part of the programme of planned works, which will start this spring and end with the completion of the Peppermint Junction improvement scheme in early 2018, safety on roads across the southeast will be enhanced and new avenues for growth opened up.

Among the improvement and resurfacing works being undertaken throughout the year are:

Site Programmed Construction

Peppermint Junction, Holbeach Spring 2017 (May) – Winter 2018 (Feb)

London Road, Boston Spring/Summer 2017

Grimsthorpe Castle, Bourne Early Summer 2017

Chain Bridge, near Boston Early Summer 2017

A151 Twenty, Bourne Summer 2017 (school summer holidays)

A151 Winsover Road, Spalding Summer/Autumn 2017

Fleet Hargate, near Holbeach Autumn/Winter 2017

Additional works, with timeframes still to be scheduled, are:

A15 South of Bourne

Horsegate Market Deeping

A15/A16 Market Deeping Roundabout South

A15/A16 Market Deeping Roundabout North

A15 Langtoft Crossroads, near Market Deeping

A52 Swaton Crossroads, near Sleaford

Detailed information about the works, including exact dates, times and diversion routes, will be available closer to the start of each individual project.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “By the end of the year, we will have invested about £6 million in improving portions of southeast Lincolnshire’s road network. Not only will our planned works make it much easier for people to get around, but they will also unlock new development land for future growth, creating new jobs and boosting the economy.

“By making the most of any road closures and ensuring diversion routes are not overwhelmed by extra use, we intend to keep that network running as smoothly as possible for the duration of the improvement by scheduling the works in such way so as not to confuse the passing motorist.

Ahead of the programme of improvements starting, works at Sutterton Roundabout are expected to conclude at the end of March, ultimately improving the flow of traffic at the ‘pinch point’ on the A16 and A17. These improvements include lane widening to increase traffic flow; better signage and road markings; and upgraded street lights.

Cllr Davies continued: “Because it will play such a key role for the vast majority of the proposed diversion routes for the upcoming improvements to southeast Lincolnshire’s road network, we felt it paramount to carry out highway capacity improvements scheme at Sutterton Roundabout prior to the other works.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption throughout all of the planned improvements, while also ensuring the safety of the workforce carrying out the improvements. Some of the ways we intend to do this are by coordinating overnight works; full closures to reduce the length of works; and narrowed lanes to maintain two-way traffic flows.

“Due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions, so we ask for your patience as any short-term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits.”