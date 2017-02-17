64 year old sentenced to 18 years for Child Sex Offences

Lincoln Crown Court has today sentenced a 64 year old man to 18 years for Child Sex Offences.

Michael ROLES aged 64 years, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of 15 counts of sexual offences against children. The offences included the rape of a child under 13, the attempted rape of a child under 13, indecent assault and twelve other similar offences against children.

The officer who investigated the case, Detective Constable Trish Wells of the Lincolnshire Police Public Protection Unit, paid tribute to the families who had worked with her in bringing the case to court. “They will never forget the horror of what has happened, but I hope the conclusion of this case today and the jailing of this evil man will bring them a degree of closure and that they can start to rebuild their lives,”