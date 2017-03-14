8 year-old girl escapes after being approached by man in Grimsby

An eight-year-old girl escaped after being approached by a man in the street, in Grimsby, who attempted to talk her into going with him.

The incident, which occurred on Second Avenue at around 8.20am on Tuesday, March 14, is being investigated by Police.

The quick thinking girl managed to run away and was not touched.

A police spokesperson said: “We are looking for a man described as white, aged 25-30, of slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall with short dark hair.

“He was wearing a black scarf covering his mouth, with black trousers and black shoes.

“He was also wearing a red jacket with white drawstring on the hood and carried a small black bag. He spoke with a local Grimsby accent.”

Anyone who saw this man in the area or witnessed the incident should call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 76 of March 14.