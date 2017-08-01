£800,000 Lincoln improvement scheme begins

Builders North Midland Construction are due to start work next Monday on an £800,000 improvement scheme taking place between Tentercroft Street and St Mary’s Street on Lincoln’s High Street.

The construction works are programmed to last for 14 weeks and are expected to be complete by December, ahead of this year’s Christmas Market.

North Midland Construction will carry out some of the work under night-time road closures to minimise disruption to the retail businesses. During the day, there will be some fenced off working areas; however, access to shops and premises will be maintained at all times.

Cllr Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive Member for Highways, said: “We’d ask for everyone’s patience throughout the project, as we intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption. One way we’ll be doing this is by sequencing the scheme’s programme of works so that there is as little effect as possible on businesses, residents and pedestrians.

“When complete, this refurbished stretch of Lincoln’s High Street will make the area much more attractive and will create a more open and pleasant space for people living in or visiting the city to enjoy.”

Cllr Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place, said: “This project is going to give this part of the High Street a brand new lease of life. Combined with the East West Link Road, this work will really open up this area of central Lincoln, creating new opportunities that will help attract investment, fuelling further growth and prosperity.”

The project will see the portion of High Street south of the level crossing paved in natural stone with new seating and signage installed, making the area more attractive to shoppers and giving local businesses a boost.

The enhanced aesthetic of the area will strengthen its connection with the existing shopping area north of the level crossing, attracting greater footfall and encouraging more people to use local businesses, while also linking it up with the uphill area around the cathedral and castle.

The scheme is being delivered by Lincolnshire County Council, using part of the £2.7m granted by Central Government (via Department for Communities and Local Government) as Growth Point Pump Priming funds to “help unlock growth in Lincoln.