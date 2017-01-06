The year ahead by Pat Doody, of Commercial Banking NatWest

2017 holds plenty of challenges and with this in mind we invited a select panel of experts to gaze into their proverbial crystal balls and provide us with their view on what we could expect in the year ahead.

Here’s what Pat Doody Director of Commercial Banking at NatWest, Lincoln and Boston has to say…

“One of the most striking things about the Greater Lincolnshire region has been the ambition it has shown in recent years which has translated into a rate of growth not seen in previous decades. Whilst there remain significant national headwinds, there is a determination amongst many in both public and private sectors to see that growth continue.

Sectors which are vital to the local economy include:

Tourism – 2017 national forecasts by Visit Britain are for 8% growth. This region has the added benefit of both Lincoln’s Charter of the Forest celebrations and Hull’s City of Culture.

Manufacturing – As well as a vibrant agri-food business (with agriculture itself facing cyclical challenges alongside technological advancement potential), we have core engineering seeing the benefit of the weak pound.

Renewables – Significant investment is well under way in the north of the patch and will bring job growth opportunities. Housing growth opportunities are also in the mix through such initiatives as the Government’s planned garden village in the south.

We can look forward to seeing what the ‘Midlands Engine’ project can deliver to Greater Lincolnshire. It was great to hear Sir John Peace, the Chairman of Midlands Engine, speak at the GLLEP Live event in October about the need for longer term planning to make the most of what this region can deliver. We were encouraged to think of our competitors not simply being those in Yorkshire or the South East but Frankfurt, New York or Shanghai as well. There are many areas that can, and need, to be addressed by the project and they certainly include transport infrastructure. Our links across the Midlands from Factory/Field to Port are not where we want them to be.

That said, there remain many aspects of growth within our own grasp. There are some very strong educational opportunities across the patch in the form of apprenticeships and management training at the highest level and I would urge time is spent in investigating those areas. And if Lincoln City can join Grimsby and Scunthorpe in the Football League that would be a fantastic bonus!”