RAF confirms red skies over Scampton

The skies above RAF Scampton will be coloured red this September as the legendary Red Arrows are named among the first display aircraft to confirm participation at the inaugural Scampton Airshow, in Lincolnshire.

Reinforcing its commitment to the new airshow, the Royal Air Force has announced that the nine BAE Systems Hawk T1/T1A jets, which comprise the world-famous Red Arrows, will be a prominent feature at the Scampton Airshow, alongside flying displays from some of the Service’s most dynamic and iconic aircraft.

Spectators will be treated to the trademark combination of close formation and precision flying from the world’s premier aerobatic display team as they will be performing over their home turf under the leadership of Sqn Ldr David Montenegro.

Paul Sall, Airshow Director, told Lincolnshire Today: “We are thrilled to announce the Reds as the first aircraft in what I’m sure will be a great line-up for the debut Scampton Airshow – there really could be no one else to kick it off.”

Joining the flying display line-up will be leading multi-role combat aircraft, the RAF Typhoon FGR.4. Displayed by Flt Lt Ryan Lawton of 29(R) Sqn, the Typhoon, from RAF Coningsby, is capable of being deployed in the full spectrum of air operations, and is set to thrill spectators with its incredible agility and power.

As it celebrates its 60th anniversary, the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will display five of its most famous and successful WW2 aircraft. Crucial to the Dambusters raid, spectators will be able to enjoy the evocative sight and sound of the Lancaster bomber, as well as that of four BBMF Spitfires.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team have also confirmed they will be joining the Scampton Airshow line-up with a jaw-dropping free fall performance. The Falcons, fronted by Officer Commanding Flight Lieutenant Simon Owen, are one of the world’s leading free fall display teams. Their exciting demonstration, which includes advanced manoeuvres, canopy skills and falling at speeds up to 120mph, promises to be a highlight for thrill-seeking onlookers.