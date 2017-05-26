Gainsborough man, 50, in critical condition after assault

Authorities are appealing for witnesses after what they describe as a very serious assault.

A 50 year old man was found in a house on Salisbury Street in Gainsborough at around 11:30am on the morning of Wednesday 24th May 2017.

Police state that the man is in a critical condition and would urge any persons who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in Salisbury Street overnight 23rd to 24th May to contact police using 101 and quoting incident number 171 of 24 May 2017.

If any persons are concerned and would like to provide confidential information then please call crime-stoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting Lincolnshire Police incident 171 of 24th May 2017.