Lincoln charity scooter day in memory of Manchester bombing victim

A charity scooter day is taking place in Lincoln this weekend to raise money for the family of Olivia Campbell, a young lady killed in the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena.

The event will take place on June 3rd at the Gatehouse, Newark Road and will include a variety of entertainment and fundraisers.

Olivia, 15, was a member of Bolton’s Skin City Scooter Club before being one of the many casualties at Manchester Arena.

Event organiser Andy Hutchinson announced on the event’s Facebook page that the money raised will go to the Olivia Campbell fund.