Age UK Lincoln & Kesteven launches its first Charity Ball

Age UK Lincoln & Kesteven is hosting a Charity Masquerade Ball raising funds to continue to support older people in and around Lincoln.

Start your evening with a Champagne reception within the exquisite setting of the Ballroom bar at Doubletree Hilton before joining distinguished guests for a lavish banquet in the stunning Cathedral Ballroom.

Your host will guide you through this one-night-only entertainment and assist you in getting your hands on some phenomenal prizes in a silent and live auction and then celebrate by dancing into the night with our live band.

The Charity Masquerade Ball takes place on Friday 29th September from 7:30pm.

For more details / to book / to sponsor contact Charlie McClelland on 07867 002029 or email on Charlie.mcclelland@ageuklk.org.uk.