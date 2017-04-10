Air Ambulance spark digital marketing battle royal

Digital marketing stars of the future are battling it out for the opportunity to see their first real-life campaign featured by the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The Charity has joined up with Lincoln University’s International Business School students giving third year marketing students the opportunity to put what they have learned into practice as they create a digital marketing campaign that could be implemented by the Charity.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance receives no direct Government or National Lottery funding, so volunteer support is essential to its success. With this in mind, seven groups of students are competing for the opportunity to help make a real difference to the Charity, such as increasing donations, attracting volunteers or raising awareness.

Lecturer Adam Poole said: “This project not only allows students to learn about the application of digital marketing through the experience of dealing with a real organisation and a real project, but also allows them to learn about the importance of contributing to the local community within which they live by doing something that will benefit both the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Charity and ultimately the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

“I therefore hope that the students will find this experience fulfilling from both the academic and personal perspective.”

The seven groups have been working on their proposals since January and will present their final ideas to a panel of judges including Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Deputy CEO Sally Crawford, Media & PR Officer Marie Williamson and Chris Omotosho from London-based marketing agency Gravity at the end of April. The winning group will also get the further experience with a trip to London and a day spent with the Gravity team.

Marie Williamson, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Media & PR Officer, said: “I am already impressed by the ideas that these students are coming up with. Considering that this is the first ‘real-life’ campaign they have produced, the standard is incredibly high. Choosing just one group will be a difficult task, I am already seeing a few front runners and am very excited to see the final presentations.

“I know from my own experience how vital experience like this is to students. It not only helps them to put into practice what they have learnt over the past three years and builds their confidence, it also gives them something to put on their CV which can mean the difference between gaining a job or not when they leave university and find themselves in a very competitive job market.

“Our Charity has lots of different volunteering opportunities for students and I would urge anybody who wants to get some useful work experience to get in touch with us.”

The winning group will be announced at the end of April.