Ambucopter undertakes 7 emergency missions over bank holiday

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance undertook seven emergency missions over the bank holiday weekend.

This included four cardiac arrests, which saw a teenager and a pensioner suffer in separate incidents.

A cardiac arrest is a serious medical emergency during which the heart stops pumping blood around the body. It is vital that the patient receives immediate medical attention fast.

Every minute without CPR and defibrillation taking place reduces survival by 10%, which is why the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance plays such an important role in these incidences.

On Saturday, the charity’s crew were dispatched to a cardiac arrest in Louth where they assisted a land ambulance crew then accompanied the patient to Grimsby Hospital by land.

The Ambucopter crew’s second call of the day was just before 1pm to a sporting incident at Shining Tor in the Peak District.

On Sunday, the crew started the day with a training flight to Boston. Shortly after returning to base a call came in needing a rapid response to another cardiac arrest, this time at Wainfleet.

The crew were on scene within 17 minutes and airlifted the patient to Lincoln County Hospital.

It wasn’t long before the Ambucopter was dispatched to the next call, another cardiac arrest, this time at Barkston Heath. Again, the crew airlifted the patient to Lincoln County Hospital after arriving in just 11 minutes.

On Monday, the first call of the day was to an incident in Mablethorpe, closely followed by the crew’s fourth cardiac arrest of the weekend at Firsby.

The Ambucopter was on scene within 6 minutes and airlifted the patient to Lincoln Hospital. The last mission of the weekend was to an RTC on the A57 near Drisney Nook. The patient was taken to Louth County Hospital by land with minor injuries.

CEO Karen Jobling said: “It’s been an incredibly busy holiday weekend for our crew. So far this year, 34% of missions undertaken by our Ambucopter have been to medical emergencies, of which the largest number is cardiac arrests.”

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is a registered Charity providing a life-saving service. To make a donation, visit the website.