Another Wave of Knights Takes Over the City

More than 40 extra Knights have made a march on the city – boosting one of the Lincoln’s top Summertime attractions.

45 mini Knights have taken up their positions at a variety of indoor venues – adding to the full-sized sculptures who are the “stars” of the Lincoln Knights’ Trail, organised by Lincoln BIG, Visit Lincoln and their partners.

The new arrivals, which caused a stir at the Lincolnshire Show form the Lincoln Knights’ Education Trail. All have been designed and decorated by enthusiastic students from Lincolnshire schools.

The education programme is organised by The EBP in partnership with Lincoln BIG and Wild in Art, with sponsorship from the Waterside Shopping Centre, Siemens and generous print support from Ruddocks.

Not only have the mini Knights have been resident in primary, secondary and special schools over the past few weeks, schools have also been working with special education packs containing a programme of learning which ties in with the National Curriculum.

The “half-sized” Knights are being hosted by eight venues across Lincoln – Lincoln Cathedral, Lincoln Castle, Museum of Lincolnshire Life, The Collection, Usher Gallery, Waterside Shopping Centre, Lincoln Central Library and The Nomad Trust Charity Shop (Sincil Street), where they can be admired by shoppers and tourists.

They will stay in place until September 3. Then, from September 5 to 27 all of the education knights will be brought together for a special reunion event in the Waterside Shopping Centre, before they are returned to schools.

After both trails finish, the larger sculptures which form the Lincoln Knights’ Trail will go on to the auctioned in Lincoln Cathedral on September 30, raising much-needed funds for a Nomad Trust project and to kickstart a new Lincoln Arts Fund.

Lincoln BIG Chief Executive Matt Corrigan said: “2017 is a very special year for the city. Our commemorations reflect the 800th Anniversary of The Battle of Lincoln and The Charter of the Forest.

“Lincoln Castle, which has just been named the most popular Castle in the UK, is hosting The Domesday Book, on loan from The National Archives and people are also being encouraged to see other items, housed at The Collection, which form the fascinating Battles & Dynasties’ Exhibition.

“The Lincoln Knights’ Trail, which is at the centre of our celebrations is already proving a winner, attracting thousands of visitors from far and wide and we are confident at the Education Trail will turn out to be equally popular. We can’t wait to see people tracking down the mini sculptures and marveling at how creative schools have been.”

The EBP’s Communications Manager Philip Everett and Communications Co-ordinator Emma Welbourn who showcased the Education Trail sculptures the Knights’ Education Trail over the crowd-pulling Lincolnshire Show, said it was the perfect occasion to formally launch the trail.

“The display of sculptures, which reveal the amazing talents of pupils in the county’s primary, secondary and special schools, was much-admired. Schools say that pupils are really engaging with the education programme which accompanied each of the Knights, and it is helping them to learn more about Lincoln.”

Colleague Emma Welbourn said: “The EBP co-ordinates the Schools’ Challenge at the Lincolnshire Show and visitors are always keen to hear about our work.

“We always have colourful displays from the many schools which we work with, but this year, the Education Trail sculptures have really captured people’s imaginations and visitors have also been keen to hear about the programme we devised alongside this, which fits in with the National Curriculum.

“We are sure that many local county and visiting families will find irresistibly drawn to see the Trail in situ in Lincoln.”