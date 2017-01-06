Appeal launched for new bereavement suite

The Health Tree Foundation (HTF), the charity for Scunthorpe General Hospital, has launched an appeal to raise £150,000 to create a brand new bereavement suite on the central delivery suite.

Nationally every day women like Michelle give birth to babies that they have miscarried, that are stillborn or pass away within a few hours.

Operational matron for maternity Karen Cross said: “We were really pleased when we heard about the story on Coronation Street. So many women suffer the loss of a baby every year and it’s just heartbreaking for them.

“We provide women and their families with the best care we can while they are with us but we are desperate for a space for them to spend time with their baby away from the rest of the ward.

Karen added: “We have a space at the end of the ward we want to turn into a quiet haven for grieving parents and their families so they can spend time with their baby away from the hustle and bustle of the delivery suite.”

The appeal has already raised more than £10,000 thanks to local people who have made donations.

Health Tree Foundation community champion Hayley Thompson said: “When we heard what the maternity team needed we knew we had to get involved.

“We have already been overwhelmed with people wanting to support the campaign but we need all the help we can get and this soap storyline will help us to highlight it further.

“If you can donate or would like to fundraise, we would love to hear from you. We are really keen to raise as much money as we can so our mum’s have a special environment to spend time in with their babies.”

Donate to support the appeal at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/nlagcharitablefunds/maternitybereavementcampaign

If you would like to find out more or learn about fundraising for the appeal please contact Charity Champion Hayley Thompson on Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net