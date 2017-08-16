Armed robbery, Newark Road Lincoln

Sean McNally (32) of Lamb Gardens has been charged with armed robbery and has been bailed to appear at court. He has also been charged with possessing a knife / sharp pointed article in a public place and assaulting a person.

The offence took place at The Premier Shop, on the corner of Ellison Street, on 3rd August, when he entered the premises and demanded money from the till.

The shop owner who attempted to stop the suspect from leaving was assaulted with a knife, sustaining an injury to his hand after which McNally is said to have fled with the money.