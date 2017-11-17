Army trucks and extra fencing for tonight’s Lincoln Christmas lights switch-on

Tonight (Friday 17th November) is the city’s Christmas Light Switch on, which runs from 5pm till 7.30pm.

Visitors to the Lincoln Christmas light switch-on will see army vehicles surrounding the High Street and street blocks as part of new safety measures.

Four army vehicles, manned by cadets, have been drafted in to be stationed around the event.

In addition, extra fencing will be put up around the main stage later in the evening to avoid overcrowding before the countdown.

Festivities begin at 5pm. The big switch on will happen on the main stage in front of the High Street war memorial at 7pm.

Fairground rides and a large TV screen will be in City Square in the family area, where people can watch the switch on while enjoying all the fun of the fair, including a Carousel and Swing Boats to make the event even more fun for our smaller visitors.

Located near to City Square, outside Wilkinson’s, there will be an area which will be designated for parking children’s buggies. This area will be a safe and secure for the event and free to use for the evening.

Everyone who attends this event will be able to enjoy the new Lincoln Central Car Park, which will be offering free parking alongside other car parks in Lincoln.

Lincoln Central car park is free between midday (when it opens for the first time) and midnight. Meanwhile, all other city council car parks will be free to use between 5pm and 9.30pm when using the Pay By Phone app (www.paybyphone.co.uk)

Organisers of the event are asking that people who make the journey from St Mark’s Christmas Light switch on to our own switch-on be extra careful when using the High St railway crossing. Be aware that while the highways contractor is ensuring the fencing around the works are positioned to keep the width of the works to a minimum and there are clear routes through, Network Rail staff, our stewards and the police will also be on hand to ensure safe crossing.

Once on the High Street, those arriving late to the city council event need to be aware that there will be barriers across the High Street close to the Cornhill and High Bridge to ensure the area in front of the stage isn’t too densely packed. It is advised that those coming from St Mark’s switch on watch the event via the big screen located in City Square as it is unlikely you will be able to access the area in front of the stage at this late time.

Also, for visitors to enjoy there is the new Theatre Royal Cast who features celebrities such as Andy Abraham and Sandi Bogle.

The Lincoln Salvation Army Band will also be playing a selection of favourite carols, setting the scene for the traditional procession by members of the Civic Party, Councillors and Freemen from the Guildhall to the special stage in front of the High Street War Memorial.