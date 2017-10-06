More arrests over Roughton Woods gas cylinders

A 3rd arrest has been made this morning in relation to the mustard gas cylinders found at Roughton Woods near Woodhall Spa .

It is a man from Woodhall Spa (age not confirmed) and specialist teams will conduct a search at a property in Woodhall Spa today.

The search at an address at Longdales Road, Lincoln, has been completed and no noxious substances were found. A man and a woman from Lincoln remain in custody.

The joint enquiry by police and military into the items found at Roughton continues, with the primary focus on maximising the safety of the public in the local area. There is not thought to be any risk to the public but advice remains not to go to areas where there is an ongoing police presence.

Work is ongoing to confirm the woodland is a safe place and that there is no further risk to people who visit the area. Police are working to trace anyone who may have been exposed to the substance. It is not believed there is a wide contamination problem.

Superintendent Phil Vickers, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are working with other emergency services, the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Public Heath England and the military to reduce the risk from the materials that have been found.

“The people who found it have been exposed to it and we are ensuring they have the best possible treatment.

“The work we are doing is to ensure nothing or no-one else is contaminated. There isn’t any need for alarm.

A man aged 38, from Lincoln, was initially arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a noxious substance and remains in custody.

Authorities say this is not a terror related incident.