Art and culture in the spotlight at Lincoln event

High-flying speakers are lined-up for a major city conference celebrating culture and creativity and the vital role they play in ensuring social and economic wellbeing.

On March 2 Arts Council England Chief Executive Darren Henley and Visit England Chair Lady Penny Cobham are to speak at the third Lincoln Culture Conference – Cultural Lincoln: From Vision to Action.

It’s a great opportunity for anyone passionate about rising to today’s cultural challenges and making the most of opportunities in this field, to hear the latest thoughts from key players in the sector.

Lincoln BIG and Visit Lincoln are hosting the conference in the wake of Lincoln receiving a £50,000 boost from the Arts Council’s Cultural Destinations Programme. The money will be used in creative ways to help grow the city’s economy.

Matt Corrigan, Lincoln BIG Chief Executive, said: “Cultural projects and events play an increasingly important role in helping fast-growing cities like Lincoln to raise their profile even further.

“We hope that as many people as possible with an interest in the arts and cultural events will come along to this free event and make the most of a great opportunity to share ideas, look at ways of overcoming professional challenges and explore collaborative working.”

The post-conference MashUp is designed to be informal and sociable and offers delegates an extra opportunity to keep the conversation going.

Lydia Rusling, Head of Visit Lincoln, added: “It is amazing to attract people of the calibre of Darren Henley and Lady Penny Cobham to Lincoln. It recognises the importance of Lincoln’s visitor economy and how effectively we are working with the arts and culture industries.”