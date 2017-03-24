‘Ask for Angela’ wins national award

Lincolnshire County Council’s ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign and its founder, has won a national award for promoting personal safety.

The initiative, working with bars and pubs across the county to keep people safe when they’re on a night out, has won a National Personal Safety award for Best Personal Safety Campaign.

The awards, led by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, recognise people or groups who have promoted personal safety in an exceptional way.

Hayley Child, Sexual Violence & Abuse Strategy Coordinator at the council, who came up with the campaign, said: “It’s fantastic to have been recognised in this way, and just adds to the success of the campaign. Ultimately we don’t want people to be or feel unsafe on a night out. By encouraging premises to look out for people who could be vulnerable, and making sure people know that bar staff are there to help, we’re keeping Lincolnshire’s night-time economy safe and enjoyable.”

Ask for Angela posters and resources have been made available both in the UK and around the world and the campaign is supported by the national Pubwatch scheme. The poster, displayed discretely in bars and pubs, lets people know that if they are in a situation where they don’t feel safe, they can ask bar staff for help.

The award was presented to Hayley by Jacqui Hames who co-presented BBC Crimewatch for 16 years and is a former detective.