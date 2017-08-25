Asylum Steam Punk festival comes to historic Lincoln

The Asylum Steampunk Festival, is coming to Lincoln this bank holiday weekend.

One of the largest and longest running steampunk festival in the World and attracting participants from around the globe, the event takes place over four glorious days when the historic streets of Lincoln will be thronging with thousands of splendidly dressed steampunks enjoying a festival which strives to combine art, literature, music, fashion, comedy and simple good fun.

What is steam-punk?

Punk in the seventies was a rebellion against contemporary society. Steam Punk are most definitely rebelling but say they are making a stand against: throwaway society, poor manners and antisocial behaviour, homogenisation and commercialism. “We are punks who are polite, friendly, care about the environment and the past and encourage creativity” says a spokesperson for the organisation.

“The DIY ethic is very strong in steampunk. With creativity being the main common denominator this is hardly surprising. It also fits in with our philosophy on sustainability, durability and craftsmanship. It is more environmentally friendly to take an object and repurpose it giving it a whole new lease of life than to recycle it.”

Steampunk started as a science fiction genre but it is now a community and has its own fashions, music and tastes. It has grown into a community that enjoys socialising, often dressing in distinctive steampunk fashions.

Whilst things are set in a pseudo-historical world which harks back to Victorian heritage Steam Punk do not promote any of the inequalities of that past. It is very much an all inclusive community and there are no boundaries in terms of age, gender or ethnic backgrounds to become a steam punk member . They come from all walks of life from students to academics and from comedians to solicitors.