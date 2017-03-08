‘Auf Wiedersehen, Pet’ pub near Grantham goes under the hammer

A pub which featured predominantly in the second series of popular eighties sitcom Auf Wiedersehen, Pet is being put up for sale.

Known as The Barley Mow, the Windmill Inn at Redmile near Grantham was a favourite watering hole for characters in the ITV series played by actors including Tim Healy, Kevin Whately, Jimmy Nail, Gary Holton and Timothy Spall.

The current owners are planning to retire and the pub will be auctioned via Savills Nottingham at their next sale at the city’s racecourse in April.

“The sale of The Windmill Inn, which is visited by thousands of fans of the show every year, presents a rare opportunity to own an iconic pub that featured heavily in an extremely popular British TV series from the 80s and 90s,” said Bob Crocker, Auctions Director at Savills Nottingham.

He added: “Memories of the pub will evoke a real sense of nostalgia for many, but its sale also represents a unique opportunity for those wishing to retain a successful business as well as those seeking to develop the property for residential or additional commercial use.”

David and Kirsten Rutt, owners of The Windmill Inn, said: “It has been incredible to be the custodians of this iconic pub for almost 15 years. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time here, where we have seen countless fans of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet as well as many local residents pass through our doors.

“We will be sad when our journey here comes to an end, but we’re looking forward to our retirement when we will be moving back to Essex to spend more time with family and watch our five young grandchildren grow up.”

The impending sale has already caught the attention of the official Auf Wiedersehen, Pet fan club who have created a consortium to raise enough money in the hope that they will be able to buy the property through Savills.