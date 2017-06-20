Augmented reality breathes new life into Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln is joining twelve other English historic cities in a collaboration that will see heritage brought to life through an augmented reality app.

The ground-breaking AR experience consists of an app and videos that transports the user back in time to unveil the hidden lives of some of history’s most fascinating characters at Lincoln Cathedral.

“The premise of the app is to capture significant historic moments in time whilst providing visitors the opportunity to explore England’s most historic cities,” said Joel Murray, digital marketing coordinator at Visit Lincoln, coordinated Lincoln’s involvement in the project.

He added: “It uses cutting-edge technology to give the historical moments a fresh perspective and make history’s fascinating characters come to life.”

Guided by Lincolnshire hero Joseph Banks, users will learn about Banks’ favourite view in the Cathedral, hear the legend of the famous Lincoln Imp, explore England’s most beautiful room, and be transported up into the high rafters of the Cathedral usually only accessible on Roof Tours.

Not only does the app bring the Cathedral’s history to life in a new and innovative way, but it gives access to areas often off limits or inaccessible for some visitors.

The app ‘England’s Historic Cities’ is available to download for free in Google play and on the app store or at via the website.

The new project is one of a number of projects to benefit from the by the £40 million Discover England Fund – a central government funded programme of activity administered by VisitEngland supported by match-funding from private and public partners.