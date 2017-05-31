Authentic German Bierkeller for Lincoln

A true slice of Munich culture and atmosphere is coming to Lincoln, offering everything from Steins to Oompah bands, Bratwurst to Haxen and Lederhosen.

The ‘Original Bierkeller’ will officially open on Silver Street in the former Forum Wetherspoons restaurant, bringing around 150 jobs to the city.

The German-style beer hall officially opens its doors on Thursday, June 8th, with the Bavarian Stollers live Oompah Band show taking place over the launch weekend.

The opening follows an investment of over £300,000 in Lincoln and the venue looks sure to inject a German spark into the city’s culture.