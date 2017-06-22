Lincoln’s Autism Conference receives grant from Police Mutual

Autism Conference, the Lincoln-based initiative, has received a £1,000 grant in Police Mutual’s national community sponsorship programme, Force for Good.

Lincolnshire Police Force – where the Autism Conference initiative is based – had two winning initiatives, which together received £1,200 in charitable contributions from Police Mutual.

Debbie Marshall is the founder of Lincoln adult support group, Canadda, which runs the Autism Conference.

She has worked with Lincolnshire Police over the past seven years including training the Force’s new recruits in how to deal with vulnerable adults and children.

The Autism Conference, which takes place in July, will host inspirational speakers with autism. They will speak openly about their condition and educate the wider community including parents, carers and education professionals to help make autism more accepted and better understood.

Debbie said: “I would like the community to better understand autism and to think more positively about it, because in the main autistic individuals still do not feel valued, included or accepted.

“I would like to encourage people to attend our conference, listen to some great autistic speakers, and leave with more positive knowledge and understanding about autism.”

Force for Good has awarded £50,000 in support of successful local projects throughout the country this spring.