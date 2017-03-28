Autism East Midlands launch Gainsborough service

In celebration of Autism Awareness Week, Autism East Midlands is launching a play and leisure service in Gainsborough.

The service will offer 5 – 19 year olds the opportunity to take part and access a varied activity programme throughout the year.

An open day and information session takes place this Saturday (1 April) at Gainsborough House, allowing interested parties to find out more and get involved in developing the service.

As the largest autism charity in the region, Autism East Midlands exists to ensure people with autism can live their lives with dignity, choice and independence.

In 2016, the charity delivered autism awareness training to some 1,000 people in over 65 organisations in the East Midlands region.

The charity started life on the initiative of a group of parents back in 1968. Today, it is still led by the parents and friends of people with autism.

Autisms is a complex, life-long disability which affects the development of communication, social and life skills.

For more information, or to attend to above even, call Christie on 077738399617, or visit the website.