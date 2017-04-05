Autism East Midlands welcome Gainsborough families to info update

Autism East Midlands recently welcomed more than 70 Gainsborough families to an information and service update.

The session was intended to introduce families from Gainsborough to the charity’s new portfolio of play and leisure services that are launching this month.

“We’re really excited to be starting this new venture and developing an exciting new service for the young people of Gainsborough,” said Dawn Franklin, Autism East Midlands’ Head of Play and Leisure Services.

Autism East Midlands provide a range of flexible support services to children and young people affected by autism spectrum conditions aged between 5 and 19.

The play and leisure service in Gainsborough will offer this age group the opportunity to take part and access a varied activity programme throughout the year. Opportunities will include play and games, young clubs, and coordination of summer day trips.

The launch session will be held on Saturday 22nd April at Gainsborough House. Additional dates will be added to accommodate the influx of enquires. Keep an eye on the website for more details.