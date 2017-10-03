Autumn Fayre success for Bransby Horses

Bransby Horses welcomed visitors on the 24th September to the annual Autumn Fayre and raised £18,546, a record high for the charity!

Visitors were treated to demonstrations from farrier Scott Sykes and Scunthorpe Obedience and Agility Training Club as well as the charities very own equine residents taking part in ‘Bransby Horses Olympics’ and parades. Animal Hero Award winner, Emerald, also took to the arena as part of the rehoming demonstration.

The Rug & Tack Sale proved popular and raised an outstanding £3692.20 which contributed significantly to the record breaking total for the event. Other stalls on the day included homemade gifts, sweets, homeware and plants, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Thank you to visitors on the day and stall holders who all contributed to the success of the event, it is thanks to your donations and support we are able to continue with our vital welfare and rescue work.