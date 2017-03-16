Banks Long & Co raise funds for Lincoln’s Bomber Command Centre

Banks Long & Co challenged a party of about 25 professionals to take part in its annual money spinning challenge, which resulted in a welcome boost for the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), at Canwick Hill, just outside Lincoln.

There were double celebrations when Banks Long & Co Director James Butcher presented the money to IBCC Director Nicky Barr and Monopoly winner Jane Hiles collected the engraved trophy – emblazoned with her name for a second time! Jane has been a long supporter of the annual challenge and last carried off the silverware in 2003. She won after knocking out a determined field of opponents over six nail-biting games.

Jane, who is Lincolnshire Agricultural Society Chairman said: “I have taken part in the Monopoly Challenge for many years. I am a long standing-client of Banks Long & Co and used to be a partner in A Jackson & Son in Lincoln, before the commercial arm of that business was hived off in 1988 and became today’s Banks Long & Co.

“I was delighted to win and beat some of the sharpest property professionals in Lincoln, having spent many hours years ago haggling with some of them. It was great to come back and do it for real. “I want to say thanks to Banks Long & Co for keeping the competition going and making a lot of money for charity.

Director James Butcher said: “Every year we traditionally donate our competition entry fees to a good cause. This year we are especially pleased to support the International Bomber Command Centre.This landmark memorial, with its 31.09 Corten steel spire, is already attracting strong attention, even though the site is not quite finished. The IBCC is going to be a very special place of remembrance, reconciliation and education for people of all ages.”

The Monopoly Competition took place at the White Hart Hotel, in Bailgate, a short distance from Banks Long & Co’s new premises in Westgate.

IBCC Director Nicky Barr said: “We are very grateful for the support received from Banks Long & Co. This was an unusual and fun way of helping us.

“The Spire, which along with panels bearing the names of some of the 26,296 Bomber Command crew members who flew from the county and lost their lives whilst serving in 1 and 5 Groups, is an important landmark. We still have to add more panels of names which will take the total on the Memorial to 57,861 young men and women.“Over the past few weeks builders have been hard at work putting-up the Chadwick Centre.

This is a wonderful facility which will feature an education suite, a state of the art exhibition area, research facilities and restaurant. It should be ready by late summer and we will be holding our opening event on the 14th September, no matter what. We are losing veterans at a frightening rate and we want them to be able to see the job done.“However, the progress being made doesn’t mean that our fundraising efforts have stopped. A Heritage Lottery Fund grand of £3.1m, being drawn down over five years, will support our education, outreach and archive programmes and helped us raise £10 million so far but we still have some way to go to reach our overall £12.5 million target.”

The IBCC is the UK’s tallest war memorial. Lincolnshire earned the nickname “Bomber County”, because of its 27 wartime Bomber Command stations.