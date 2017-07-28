Bar 67 switches on to summer

Bar 67 in Lincoln is launching its new terrace and outside seating area next month with an officiall launch party, and you’re all invited.

As well as unveiling the new facilities, the ‘Summer Switch On’ will see the bar going live with its new cocktail menu. It’s made up of ten new mixtures all handpicked by its mixologist.

To sweeten the deal, they’ll be specially Great Summer Switch On deals, such as 2 for 1 cocktails, 25% of wine and Prosecco and just £2.50 a pint.

The first 50 names on the guest list will also receiving a free drink.

The Summer Switch On takes place on August 12. Doors open as usual at 5pm with music starting at 7pm.

You can get on the guest list here.