Battle of Britain Memorial Flight takes to skies at Scampton Airshow

Visitors to the inaugural Scampton Airshow in September will be treated to a special – and rarely performed – flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to mark its 60th anniversary.

The airshow, which takes place on September 9-10, is only one of three airshows in the UK to perform the ‘Thompson Display’, named after BBMF co-founder Wing Commander Peter Thompson.

The display will feature a variety of formation flypasts involving four BBMF Spitfires, during which they will fly alongside the BBMF’s Lancaster bomber, one of only two in the world that are airworthy.

Featuring a range of historic warbirds, including a P-51D Mustang, Scampton Airshow will offer visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves not only in the county’s rich aviation heritage but also that of RAF Scampton, where the legendary 617 ‘Dambusters’ Squadron operated from.

The close relationship the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) enjoyed with the county during the Second World War will be represented by the presence of an RCAF CF-18 Hornet at September’s event. Other notable aircraft taking part in the airshow include a Catalina flying boat, an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Royal Netherlands Air Force, a French Alpha Jet, the Breitling Wingwalkers and, of course, the RAF Red Arrows.

In addition to the aircraft on display in the air and on the ground, visitors will be treated to a wide range of fun-filled family entertainment taking place on the airfield throughout the day.