The Beeb needs dames to break record

Record attempts are, by their very nature, outlandish, so what better partner than pantomime?

BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire is looking to pool together 250 pantomime dames in a bid to bust the current Guinness world record. Oh yes they do.

It’s not as if there’s a talent agency full of dames waiting for their chance to break a record, so the Beeb is putting a call out for dames to descend at the Dame Judi Dench Theatre (where else?) at Hymers College in Hull.

The specifics of the record attempt involved the greatest number of panto dames performing on stage at the same time.

For those of you who have a low threshold for panto, it’s probably best to steer clear of Hull on Friday November 17. Don’t say you haven’t been warned.

Of course, there are a few stipulations to be observed for any interested dame. Namely, participants must be over 18, and must be available for two rehearsals in November to learn the ins and outs of a dance routine.

Any would-be dames can email dames@bbc.co.uk for the deets.